Samsung got into some trouble as of late. According to HYPEBEAST, the company was recently sued by both the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for having misleading advertisements surrounding the water-proof abilities of their Galaxy smartphones. As such, the company often advertises that its GALAXY smartphones can survive in several wet areas such as swimming pools and ocean waters and they've been boasting about it since 2016. Though, they failed to mention that their handhelds would not be able to do so. The ACCC chairman, Rod Sims, affirms they are going after Samsung because their "advertisements [are] falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water, including in ocean water and swimming pools, and would not be affected by such exposure to water for the life of the phone, when this was not the case."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Apparently, in over 300 advertisements, the handhelds are shown to detain an IP68 water resistance which would allow cellphones to be okay while submerged 1.5 meters deep in water for a total of 30 minutes. However, the ACCC claims that it does not include all water types and in fact, the Galaxy S10 is not even recommended to use at the beach. Hence, Samsung has a lot of explaining to do. We expect further details on this later.

[Via]