Sampa The Great Takes Us To Her Home On "The Return" Album

Sampa The Great has officially arrived.

After years of crafting a distinctive sound that has placed the Zambian-born and Australia-based singer and rapper on a solid path toward longevity, she drops off her debut studio album with The Return.

"There were no holds barred," she previously revealed to NPR ahead of the album's release. "We are going to put the influences of where I grew up and what I grew up around, and this would be fully in this body of work throughout. And if that means we're going to sing and chant throughout the whole album, that's what we're going to do because that's what I heard. Like, I want to fully express who I am through this album. And the most me I felt was when I was growing up listening to all the adults sitting in community together, singing. And this is what we're going to reflect in the album. So, the most me to date."

Listen to The Return below.