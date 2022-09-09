mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sampa The Great Shares New Album "As Above, So Below"

Aron A.
September 09, 2022 17:43
As Above, So Below
Sampa The Great

Sampa The Great locks in with Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Powers Pleasant, and more on "As Above, So Below."


Though it's been three years since Sampa The Great released The Return, she hasn't left fans empty handed. Over the past few years, she's dished out several solid guest appearances to hold fans over until kicking off the campaign for her second studio album earlier this year.

Today, she shared As Above, So Below in its entirety. The dense 11-song effort boasts appearances from Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Powers Pleasant, Chef 187, Kojey Radical, Angelique Kidjo, and more. On the production side, Mag44 holds down a significant portion of the record with Sampa also serving as a co-producer on several tracks. 

In an interview wth Spin, she explained how this project came from a place of comfort in her career and artistry. "[The album is] more of the focus on why I’m making music and why I love expressing myself through music, versus defending [why I’m] making music and defending who I am," she explained.

Check the project below.

[Via]

 

