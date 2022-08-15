He has been in the entertainment business since he was a child, but like many in his position, Sammie fell on hard times. He has plenty of singles—including "I Like It" and "Crazy Thing I Do"—that are still etched in fans' memories, but child stars often struggle to find their footing once they enter into adulthood. The singer is doing much better these days, but he recently delivered a motivational message for people who may be struggling.

"June 30th 2016 (I went viral for the 1st time via The Shade Room)," he wrote in a lengthy post.

"I was four mortgages behind in an attempt to fund my career and take care of my family simultaneously & car-less for 3yrs," he added. "I had to sacrifice the turn ups and living well in order to set myself up for THE now. That lead to 4 record deals. 3 albums, 5 ep's and now 5 worldwide tours in the last 6 yrs (I'm on a 6yr run [running man emoji]."

Sammie added that it was in 2018 that he "reached six figures" and from that time, he's just been "building" on the opportunities presented. His opportunity to appear on Verzuz once again brought change and now, he's preparing for The Millennium Tour with Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Chingy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Crime Mob, Trillville, and more.

In his caption, Sammie penned a note about how religion has also helped him. Check it out below.