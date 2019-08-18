mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Samm Henshaw Shares "The World Is Mine"

Milca P.
August 17, 2019 23:58
The World Is Mine
Samm Henshaw

Samm Henshaw touches down.


Among the myriad of high-profile releases this weekend, Samm Henshaw was among the hidden gems of artists who shared new offerings, delivering on his latest "Tthe World Is Mine" single.

This time around, the UK-bred singer-songwriter returns with soulful soundscapes, signature to his catalog, to hop over a flip of Nas' "Made You Look." The new track is an outfit of romance as Henshaw declares his woman to be his "world," claiming her as his own. 

It arrives as the follow up to his charged-up "Church" anthem, which arrived with an EarthGang feature earlier in the year. All roads lead toward Henshaw's forthcoming full-length drop due later on the year, but until that gets here, enjoy "The World Is Mine" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We ain’t guiltless, Lord my witness
Pray forgiveness but don’t turn around.
Your kiss excites me, kiss indicts me,
Time to leave this God forsaken town.

Samm Henshaw
