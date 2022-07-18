Sami Sheen, the 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen, says that her father still does not support her having an OnlyFans account, but that it's "totally fine." Speaking with TMZ, Sami explained that there's a "stigma" around using the app, which is a popular platform for sex workers.

“I’m super grateful I have a supportive mom on my side,” Sami said.

When asked whether Charlie had warmed up to the idea, Sami revealed, “No, he hasn’t — not too much.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I don’t really mind,” she continued. “It’s totally fine.”

“I think its just the stigma around it," she explained. "Everyone thinks it’s just for very raunchy stuff, but you can really post whatever you want on there.”

Charlie had first said that he does not “condone” his daughter's OnlyFans page during an interview with E! News, last month.

“But since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he told the outlet at the time. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

While Sami says that Charlie still doesn't support the account, the actor did release a statement after his original criticism, remarking that he had "overlooked and dismissed" the arguments from Sami's mother, Denise Richards.

Check out Sami's comments with TMZ below.

