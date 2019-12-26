The brief kissing scene was removed for Singapore audiences.
We recently reported on the latest installment to the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, killing it at the box office lately. The movie out beat the bizarre film-adaptation of the musical Cats and racked in $195M in box office sales. The final numbers are expected to come in this weekend, but nevertheless, the movie made much more money than expected. Precisely, the movie projections were $175M dollars this time around. And as the cast and fans celebrate the success of the movie around the world, a new report by Complex indicates that slight changes were made to the version released in Singapore. According to the news outlet, the removal of a specific scene in the movie has caused much controversy. The scene itself is brief but consists of two female characters sharing a celebratory kiss. As per the initial report by The Guardian, "The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the film classification guidelines would require a higher rating." In other words, keeping the scene would cause the movie to be classified 18+ which would then hinder younger viewers in Singapore to watch the movie.
Singapore's censorship around LGBTQ+ themes launched a slew of comments and criticism for advocates of LGBTQ+ rights and allies. Many called out Disney for partaking in what they considered to be a discriminatory practice and furthermore an example of a lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the media.