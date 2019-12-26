We recently reported on the latest installment to the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, killing it at the box office lately. The movie out beat the bizarre film-adaptation of the musical Cats and racked in $195M in box office sales. The final numbers are expected to come in this weekend, but nevertheless, the movie made much more money than expected. Precisely, the movie projections were $175M dollars this time around. And as the cast and fans celebrate the success of the movie around the world, a new report by Complex indicates that slight changes were made to the version released in Singapore. According to the news outlet, the removal of a specific scene in the movie has caused much controversy. The scene itself is brief but consists of two female characters sharing a celebratory kiss. As per the initial report by The Guardian, "The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the film classification guidelines would require a higher rating." In other words, keeping the scene would cause the movie to be classified 18+ which would then hinder younger viewers in Singapore to watch the movie.

Singapore's censorship around LGBTQ+ themes launched a slew of comments and criticism for advocates of LGBTQ+ rights and allies. Many called out Disney for partaking in what they considered to be a discriminatory practice and furthermore an example of a lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

