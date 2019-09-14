Sam Smith has come out on social media as non-binary and is asking to be referred to by using “they/them” pronouns. “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” the global star wrote across social media platforms yesterday.

Smith went on to express trepidations about the announcement writing, “I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

It’s clear that making the feelings public was a difficult decision, but Smith ended the post by citing numerous activists and leaders that can help fans understand the emotions. This move could potentially help others and putting the feelings out there was a commendable choice.

Smith also admitted that understanding non-binary identifications can be confusing for some and offered explanations saying, “If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain.”