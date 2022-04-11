Sam Elliott has apologized for his criticism of The Power of the Dog, which he admits was "hurtful." During an appearance on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF, Elliott called the film a “piece of shit” Western with “allusions of homosexuality.”

“I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all,” Elliott said at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Sunday. “And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In his original comments, Elliot had compared the characters in the film to Chippendales dancers who “wear bow ties and not much else” and who are “running around in chaps and no shirts.”

In his apology, he continued: “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well. And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

Elliott had appeared on the WTF podcast on March 1.

[Via]