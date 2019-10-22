Sam Darnold made quite an impact on the New York Jets offense last week against the Dallas Cowboys although that quickly came to a screeching halt on Monday night as the team played the New England Patriots. The Jets ended up turning the ball over six times and lost in a blowout by a score of 33-0. It was a horrendous result for a Jets team who thought they could salvage their season with Darnold at QB.

Perhaps one of the most bizarre parts of the game was when Darnold went to the sideline and said he was "seeing ghosts." Darnold was mic'd up throughout the game and many fans assumed he was talking about just how good the Patriots defense is. As someone who has the Patriots defense in Fantasy, I'm inclined to agree.

Twitter immediately took notice of Darnold's comments and decided to roast him and the game he had. Darnold may have just come off of a stint with Mononucleosis but that certainly hasn't stopped fans from coming through with savage comments.

Luckily for the Jets, they don't have to play the Patriots again this season. Now, they can focus on bottom feeders like the pitiful Miami Dolphins.