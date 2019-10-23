Monday Night Football between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots was awful. The Patriots won the game 33-0 and there were no redeemable qualities coming from the Jets effort. It was an atrocious game that had Jets fans and Patriots haters wishing for something else to come on the TV. The game was so bad that the biggest story to come from it was a clip of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold saying he was "seeing ghosts" in relation to the Patriots defense.

While speaking to a group of reporters, Darnold was asked to address the whole thing and as you can imagine, he was pretty diplomatic about it all. Instead of dwelling on it, Darnold simply said he hopes to move past it and that it wasn't exactly a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

“I’m not embarrassed by it. It is what it is,” Darnold said. “Worse things have happened to me. But at the same time, yeah, it’s just a bummer that it was live. It’s a lot more common a phrase than it’s being made out to be.”

In the aftermath of the clip, Darnold received support from players around the league who felt as though NFL Films and ESPN did him dirty. Moving forward, it seems as though NFL Films will be operating with a lot more care when it comes to choosing their clips.