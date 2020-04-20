Looking back on things, Michael Jordan should have been the first pick in the 1984 NBA Entry Draft. Of course, the Houston Rockets who picked number one were able to get Hakeem Olajuwon so you can't really complain. However, the Portland Trail Blazers picked second in the draft and took Sam Bowie because they needed a large center. This allowed the Chicago Bulls to take Michael Jordan at third and the rest was history.

This piece of basketball trivia is front and center in ESPN's new 10-part docuseries, "The Last Dance." In the early parts of the documentary, we get to see Jordan's early days at the University of North Carolina and how he eventually found himself on the almighty Bulls. Of course, Bowie wasn't exactly a superstar for the Blazers which led to a lot of 20/2- hindsight on the Twitter timeline. In fact, Blazers fans started to pour their hearts out on social media as they lamented about what could have been.

There were plenty of people trying to make sense of the Blazers' draft pick while other incessantly made fun of them. Meanwhile, the fans were in a state of depression as they realized they wasted so many years in the 80s. Not to mention the fact that the Bulls beat the Blazers in the 1992 NBA Finals.

Either way, here is what some people had to say.