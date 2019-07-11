Salt-n-Pepa's "Push It" will probably still be playing on radios and in house parties for decades to come; as people never quite seem to tire of the cult classic track. The epic girl group will seemingly never go out of style, as loyal fans all over the globe continue to bump their tracks, as such, their devoted fans were excited to see the group were hitting the road once again, set to join New Kids On The Block for "The Mixtape Tour" this summer. However, as we reported back in May, though the group's promotional efforts for the upcoming tour featured pictures of all three members - Salt, Pepa, and DJ Spinderella - standing as a united front, there was actually trouble in paradise all along. Despite reports that the group were moving forward as a trio, Spinderella took to Instagram to open up about her "termination" from the group, explaining that she would "not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour." With no further explanation provided, people were left thirsting for more tea on the matter, and now, news has arrived that reveals a possible premeditated decision by Salt-n-Pepa to leave Spinderella out of the loop, as the DJ is suing the duo on 3 different counts, claiming they screwed her out of her slice of the pie.

Spinderella has filed suit against her groupmates of nearly 35 years, claiming that things started getting rocky after she was promised one-third of the royalties for the groups 1999 Best Of album, alleging that she and even got a phone call telling her she would be receiving $125k, only never to receive a dime. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Spin says she also got conned when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show centered around the group's rise to stardom - saying she was promised (once again) one third of the group's fee for the show for her occasional guest appearance, but that she ended up getting way less than what was promised. Another allegations sees Spin claiming she got absolutely NO compensation for their 2018 Billboard Music Awards appearance. According to the suit however, the most shocking revelations for his came this year, when she was informed by SoundExchange that her groupmates had been paid above of $600k in royalties over the last decade, but she hadn't seen a penny of the money. All this has lead to Spinderella's suing the duo for trademark infringement, (saying Salt-N-Pepa continue to use her to promote their performances) as well as, fraud and breach of contract. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images