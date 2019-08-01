It's unfortunate that after decades in the hip hop arena, Salt-N-Pepa is now at odds with their DJ, Spinderella. We've previously reported on the trio's fallout, first coming to light when Spinderella shared that she wouldn't be joining Salt-N-Pepa on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. According to Spin, she had been kicked out of the group, but her image was still used in promotions. She also made claims that she never received her share of the $600K in royalties that have been collected in the last 10 years. So, she sued her former friends for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract.

The Blast has reportedly obtained court documents regarding the ongoing feud where Salt (Cheryl James) and Pepa (Sandra Denton) gave their side of the story. "After decades of friendship, Spinderella (real name Deidra Muriel Roper) has embarked on a smear campaign, and sued her friends, based on blatantly erroneous assertions," the paperwork says. "The truth, however, is that Salt and Pepa have always tried to do right by Spinderella.”

“Spinderella decided to quit performing with Salt and Pepa years ago and asked to rejoin the group 'Salt N Pepa' in December, 2013," they continued, stating that they agreed to pay Spin per show and she agreed. “Things unfortunately did not work out and Salt-N-Pepa spent months trying to close open issues—like how they would each refer to their shared history going forward as they each pursued respective careers—in the hope they could part as friends."

If excluding her from any promotions or never mentioning her name again is the issue, the rap duo said they have no problem with removing her from anything related to Salt-N-Pepa in the future. The pair further stated that they've paid Spinderella what they owe her and will gladly part ways. Thirty-five years as friends and working together as hip hop icons may just end with a lawsuit.