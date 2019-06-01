Salma Slims Touches Down With "Runway Rapper"

After years of toting around the hefty title, Slama Slims has made her Runway Rapper moniker official with her newest album. On Runway Rapper, listeners are given a detailed look into the artistry of Salama Slims as she delicately balances the duality of her craft. The project functions an eight-track opus and it finds the Atlanta-reared emcee quite literally keeping things in the family with sole features from 24HRS and MadeInTYO, the rapper's husband and brother-in-law, respectively.

"The Rapper part is my lyricism and all that extra shit, but the Runway part is kind of my model-esque side. ’Cause I photograph very well. I’ve landed campaigns this year with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger," Salma tells LA Weekly of the new project. "It’s like an alter ego. It’s feminine, then boom! Hard bars. I appreciate all the brands rocking with me right now. I appreciate the artsy side of things that I’m doing. For me, making hip-hop is my art but also the story within it.”

Get into Runway Rapper below.