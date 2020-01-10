While presenting recent Golden-Globe winner, Renée Zellweger, with the best actress award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Wednesday, Salma Hayek shared one of her favourite—and most hilarious—memories of her longtime friend. In 2003, both actresses were nominated for Best Actress at the prestigious Academy Awards—Salma for her role in Frida and Renée for her role in Chicago—meaning the night was going to be especially important for both of them. However, Salma ran into a bit of a dilemma: "my big butt exploded the seams of my Oscar dress and I had no dress for the Oscars," she revealed.

Luckily, her fellow nominee came to her rescue. "[Renée] ended up giving me one of her dresses that, thank God, was wide here [gestured around her butt] and stretchy here [gestured around her breasts]. That’s what I wore for that night," Salma said of the Caroline Herrera gown below. Her initial panic was eased by Renée's generosity, and Salma even noted she "wish[ed] that [The Oscars] would have a tie so that we could both win, but we both lost," to Nicole Kidman for her role in The Hours. Oh well, at least she didn't have to attend the award show in torn-up clothing.

