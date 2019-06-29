Marvel has been consistent in their quest to break barriers, with films like Black Panther and Captain Marvel, garnering loyal fanbases over their contributions to cinematic diversity. A couple of months ago we reported that they were continuing this pattern, and were looking to cast the first openly gay superhero in their upcoming film The Eternals - the in-the-works adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comic about a line of ancient humans whose task is to defend Earth. Now, the latest news from The Wrap, sees that the Oscar-nominated, Salma Hayek, is also set to hop on board, and is in early talks to join the cast.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hayek’s role is, as of yet, unknown, as it’s all just in the negotiation phase for now. But, if the Frida star signs the contract she may be joining Angelina Jolie (also in early to talk to join) to perhaps play one of the main protagonists, Sersi. Others who will be joining the cast of the up-coming movie include Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Oh, and did we mention Keanu Reeves will possibly be joining the cast? The internet's current favorite human, made news last week when it was revealed that the MCU was attempting to get him on board one of their projects.