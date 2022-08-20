It's been three long years since Black Mirror fans received a new installment of the beloved (albeit often terrifying) Netflix Original series, but from the sounds of things, what producers have in store will be well worth the wait.

As you may have already heard, it was revealed back in May that season six was gearing up to kick off, and since then, Variety has confirmed that Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan will be among those appearing in the upcoming episodes.

Salma Hayek attends the 2022 SAG Awards -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the latest update, which arrived on Friday (August 19), it was revealed that From Dusk Till Dawn starlet Salma Hayek and Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy are being eyed to join the ranks.

The former just wrapped filming on Angelina Jolie's Without Blood film in Italy, and will also appear in Steven Soderbergh's Magic Mike's Last Dance. Other recent credits include Ridley Scott's House of Gucci as well as Marvel's Eternals.

Annie Murphy in 2021 -- Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For her part, the latter has followed her successful stint on the CBC/Netflix series with a starring role on season two of Russian Doll as well as the AMC series Kevin Can F*ck Himself.

While many details about the plot of Black Mirror's sixth season remain under wraps at this time, we do know that there will be more episodes than the three that arrived in season five, starring names like Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Would you like to see Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy in the upcoming episodes of Black Mirror? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

