Sally Sossa Unveils "4EVER Sossa" Ft. Flo Milli

The rap ladies are popping out this weekend with some solid bodies of work. Sally Sossa is one name that we've been closely following for the past year and a half. Following the release of Life Of Sossa, which included "Star Song" ft. Lil Durk, she's slowly unveiled new music and left fans in demand for a new project.

With spring finally here, Sally is setting the tone for the season with the release of her follow-up to Life Of Sossa, titled SOSSA 4EVER. The project boasts 10 songs in total with features from Bigkaybeezy, and Flo Milli who appears on the previously released single, "Toot It Up."

Sally Sossa is on pace to become a star in her own right, and SOSSA 4EVER only further proves that she's here to stay.