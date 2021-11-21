Sally Sossa Slides Through With New Single, “Eternity”

Texas native Sally Sossa continues to impress her fans with the release of “Eternity,” produced by Tay2x. The track comes in at just over two minutes, and sees the up and coming artist rap about finding her own path in life and learning how to walk it with confidence.

Since the song’s release, Sossa has been blowing up her Instagram with sultry new photos, rocking an all-purple ensemble and hair to match “Eternity”’s artwork. “I’m prolly somewhere ridin in yo city,” she captioned one clip where she also flexes a massive chain and some sparkly nails.

Back in September, the rapper shared her album, Life Of Sossa, featuring an appearance from Lil Durk on “Star Song,” which has since received several remixes. Other noteworthy tracks on the project include “100 Flows,” “Right My Wrongs,” “A Letter To The Streets,” and “Who You Are.”

The 20-year-old’s hard work was also recently noticed by XXL Mag, who revealed that the Houston-born star beat her brother in a rap battle when she was just 11 years old.

Stream “Eternity” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back then I was lost, ain’t know where I was goin’

Found my path and then I walked

I stand on everything that I believe and I was taught

My diamonds drippin’ real water, baby, this ain’t false