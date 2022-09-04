Sally Sossa Drops Deluxe Version of "4EVER SOSSA"

Sally Sossa dropped SOSSA 4EVER back in March, her follow up to Life of Sossa. The project included features from Lil Durk ("Star Song"), Bigkaybeezy ("Bop It"), and Flo Milli ("Toot It Up").

Now, Sossa has extended the album with a deluxe version. The "No Respect" rapper has added four new songs, all of which include her signature swaggering delivery and some lively instrumentals. The first new addition, "Certified Stepper," has a feature from PGF Nuk, and sees Sossa whispering menacingly about her how it's not a good idea to mess with her.

The other additional tracks are "Weight," "Despiteful," and "All My Blessings." Back in June, Sally Sossa teamed up with Slatt Zy for the single "No Respect" but that song is nowhere to be found on the extended project.

Check out the new tracklist, and give the project a listen below. Be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist

1. How Long Is Forever

2. Just Say Dat

3. Zodiac Signs

4. Number One

5. Bop It (feat. BigKayBeezy)

6. Toot It Up (feat. Flo Milli)

7. Moncler Coat

8. TMU

9. Weird 2 Me

10. Eternity

11. Star Song (feat. Lil Durk)

12. Certified Stepper (feat. PGF Nuk)

13. Weight

14. Despiteful

15. All My Blessings