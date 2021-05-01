mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sally Sossa Connects With Toosii On "Right My Wrongs (Remix)"

Aron A.
May 01, 2021 16:20
Sally Sossa unveils the remix to "Right My Wrongs" ft. Toosii.


Sally Sossa's shaping up to be the next hitmaker out of H-Town. The Texas artist made a splash with the release of her debut project, Life Of Sossa which produced her single, "Star Song" ft. Lil Durk." Though it's been a few months since the project, it looks like she's getting ready to light the summer up with more heat. This week, she released her first single of the year, "Right My Wrongs" ft. Toosii. The original song appeared on the tracklist to her project but the verse from Toosii will surely give it a boost. 

Toosii is on pace to release his new project, Thank You For Believing on May 7th so keep your eyes peeled for that, as well.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby, you know we slide
Feel no way, that’s how G’s ride
I ain’t got no feelings, I just need head
My demons got blood on ’em, hit ’em close range, y’all see red

