Sally Sossa Bosses Up On New Single "Weird 2 Me"

Houston rapper Sally Sossa is one of the hottest rising female vocalists in the rap game, and she continues to rise with the release of her new single "Weird 2 Me."

Achieving over 27 million global streams on her hit single "Star Song" with Lil Durk, Sally Sossa is coming back with her new record "Weird 2 Me." She goes off against fake people, her opps, and any doubters in the lyrics, spitting fire over an ominous beat.

The confident rapper has been gaining traction as her career, and "Weird 2 Me" shows off her lyrical ability, placing a focus on her flows and delivery.

Have a listen to Sally Sossa's new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You said I ran from you? I cut my own legs

And I don’t got no opps, cuz they all dead