Salehe Bembury is one of the most recognizable figures in modern streetwear. He currently serves as the vice president of sneakers and men's footwear at Versace and has previously designed at Yeezy Gap and Cole Haan. The streetwear heavyweight has partnered with luxury marketplace Grailed for this season's Grailed 100 collection, a curated selection of highly praised designs that will be up for sale later in the month.

The offering comes from the Class of 2021, a group of industry insiders who hand-picked pieces that best reflect the unique styles of the Grailed community. The marketplace has spent the past few days unveiling the curators and their items that will be included in the sale. Bembury will lead Day 5 of the rollout, which highlights pieces from "The Experts," which includes 424's Guillermo Andrade, designer/consultant Jakob Hetzer, as well as other top Grailed sellers.

Bembury is selling three staples pieces from his personal wardrobe. First up is the Deep Pile Zip Up Fleece from the Fall/Winter 2019 collaboration between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore. Next up is the exclusive and unreleased Yeezus Tour bomber inspired by the likeness of a standard Alpa Industries MA-1 jacket. The next piece is an exclusive "friends and family" sweatshirt he received from New Balance.

The Grailed 100 curated by the Class of 2021 will also feature items from Jaden Smith, Jerry Lorenzo, Luka Sabbat, Quintessa Swindell, Greg Lauren, Pa Salieu, Reese Cooper, and more. Check out images of Bembury's offerings at the Complex link here.

