Salaam Remi & Cee-Lo Green Celebrate Black History Month With "Say It Loud (Everybody Black Re-Flip)"

We're four days into Black History Month and hip hop has made sure to kick off its celebrations in style. On Friday (January 31), Salaam Remi and Cee-Lo Green shared their new single "Say It Loud (Everybody Black Re-Flip)," a funk-infused updated remix to James Brown's timeless 1968 classic, "Say It Loud I'm Black, and I'm Proud."

The artists have reportedly completed an EP that is scheduled for release later this month, and we'll make sure to keep you updated on that as more information is revealed. Salaam and Cee-Lo also curated a 17-track Black History Month multi-genre playlist for Billboard. "Ceelo and I chose these songs based on music we grew up on," Remi told the outlet. "I don't pick a month to be Black in America. This playlist is only a fraction. These are songs that we grew up on that helped us keep our heads up and maintain to this day."

Check out "Say It Loud (Everybody Black Re-Flip)" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Some people say we got a lot of malice, some say it's a lotta nerve

But I say we won't quit movin' until we get what we deserve

We've been buked and we've been scourned

We've been treated bad, talked about as sure as you're born

But just as sure as it take two eyes to make a pair, huh!

Brother we can't quit until we get our share