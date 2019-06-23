Salaam Remi & Bodega BAMZ Unite On "That Guy"

Salaam Remi is not letting up this year.

After linking with Joell Ortiz on BoxTal, the famed producer got back up with Terrace Martin for the pair's collaborative full-length project and now Salaam is teasing the upcoming project that he is working on with none other than Bodega BAMZ.

On this effort, we'll see Spanish Harlem and Queens colliding and in the first taste if this mixture, we get "That Guy."The track is a cut crafted with the purist in mind as Bodega opens up with strength: "Every Blood ain't yo homie/Every Crip ain't yo cuz."

“Me and Bamz have a great vibe in the studio that makes magic that’s unique to our collabs,” Salaam says of the new collab. The full-length creation, Bodega's Way is due out on June 28th.

Quotable Lyrics

Set me up, cut me up like a coupon

Now I eat lobster same weight as a newborn

Jimmy Neutron, everything designer

Without the funny faces, I made it Americana

How beautiful is my cara?