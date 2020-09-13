Tom Brady is currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and today, he will be making his debut with the team as they look to take on the almighty New Orleans Saints who are led by Drew Brees. Brees and Brady have been two of the best quarterbacks in the league for quite some time and their matchups are typically rare, which has fans excited for this upcoming game.

However, this matchup is made even more interesting by the fact that Brady almost signed with the Saints this past offseason. According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, had Brees retired from football, the Saints would have gone after Brady, who was reportedly interested in the team.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Per ESPN:

"In the opinion of sources close to the situation, a union between Brady and the Saints was more realistic than many realized -- and it was an option up until the days before free agency opened, despite Brees' previous public comments in mid-February that he was committed to playing in 2020."

Brady has a huge opportunity this season as he looks to prove to fans that he is still an elite quarterback. The Buccaneers will be relying on him to lead them to the postseason, and that journey begins today.

[Via]