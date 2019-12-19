Receiving is what New Orleans Saints' star Michael Thomas does best, but he played the role of an All-Pro caliber giver this week as he blessed all of his teammates with pairs of the "Bred" Air Jordan 11. Thomas had the iconic kicks waiting in the locker room for his teammates on Wednesday and by the looks of the reactions posted on social media, it looks like he picked the perfect sneaker.

The beloved black and red 11s, which originally debuted in 1995, made their return to retailers last weekend for the first time since they were retro'd in 2012. Similar to the OG release, the Bred 11s come equipped with a higher-cut patent leather, just like some recent Air Jordan 11 Holiday releases like the "Space Jam" and "Concord" colorways. Thomas is a Jordan Brand athlete so he's certainly used to receiving all of the latest releases and exclusive PEs but there's no doubt all of his teammates were thrilled to own one of the all-time classic Js.

The Saints (11-3) are currently sitting in the No. 3 seed in the NFC as they prepare for a road game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 and a trip to Carolina in Week 17. New Orleans has already clinched the NFC South divisional crown, but they are in position for a first round bye or even home field advantage throughout the playoffs if any of the other 11-3 NFC teams (Seahawks, Packers, 49ers) stumble down the stretch.