Sean Payton is the latest sports personality to test positive for the Coronavirus, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Payton is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints and is the first member of the NFL to receive a positive test. It's certainly a frightening thing to hear especially with the virus spreading quickly throughout the NBA and other sports like hockey.

While speaking out on the subject, Payton said he is feeling fine right now although he was feeling some symptoms on Sunday which is what led him to get tested. Now, Payton is warning to people to abide by the rules set out by the government. He wants people to overcome this thing and it's going to take a valiant effort from everyone.

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton said to ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact. I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."

Payton's advice is very sound in times like these. Hopefully, others will listen to what he has to say.