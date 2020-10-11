The New Orleans Saints are holding wide receiver Michael Thomas out of Monday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers after Thomas was involved in an "altercation with a teammate," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

"Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources," Schefter wrote on Twitter. "Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury."

The two-time All-Pro reportedly initiated the physical confrontation after a dispute with Malcolm Jenkins and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Thomas punched Gardner-Johnson during the incident. None of the players involved have commented on the situation.

Thomas was already listed as questionable dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 1. He's recorded just three catches for 17 yards thus far in 2020.

Last season, Thomas led the NFL with 149 catches and 1,725 receiving yards.

The Saints-Chargers matchup will kickoff at 7:30 PM, Monday, without Thomas. The Saints are currently 2-2 and could greatly benefit from a top-tier receiver like Thomas.

Several other games across the league were postponed, Sunday. Eight total games throughout the season were rearranged to help numerous teams deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

