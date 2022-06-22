There are some things that any parent, whether they are superstars or average Joes, can relate to when it comes to raising rowdy kids. One of those things is usually unpredictability, and we saw a wholesome example of that on Kim Kardashian's Instagram livestream yesterday.





The 41-year-old model and pop culture mogul was trying to get her three-year-old son, Psalm, to say hi to her IG Live viewers. Shortly after Psalm says hi, six-year-old Saint sticks his tongue out and pops out in the background, exclaiming "Hi, weirdos!" to Kim's annoyance. "Hey, stop it," she tells Saint, as Psalm tries to repeat after his older brother. Saint continues: "If you're watching this, I hate you!", which is both incredibly cute and rude. Psalm also tries to repeat the phrase, and Kim says sternly "Hey, Saint, look what you're teaching him!"

Kim out in NYC with Saint and Psalm - Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But as soon as Kim starts to scold Saint, he hugs his brother and repeats, "This is a good boy, this is a good boy," while both kids smile.

Kim is also mother to daughters North, 9, and Chicago, who is four years old. She is co-parenting the kids with their father and Kim's ex-husband, Ye f.k.a Kanye West. Despite the two's turbulent divorce process, they were recently spotted attending North's basketball game together and Kim says the co-parenting process is "going good."

It's not the first time Saint and Psalm have interrupted Kim. Yesterday, Kim had to pause her interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon because the two boys were being too loud in the audience. "Guys, can you stop?" Kim pleaded. "This is your first time at work with me, please."

"My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise. Guys, this is your first time at work with me, don’t mess this up, come on!"

You can check out the full clip of Kim Kardashian on The Tonight Show below.

[via]