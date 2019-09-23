Saint Lyor Makes Landfall With "Gossip"

One listen to newcomer Saint Lyor's "Gossip" comes with a guarantee for your next favorite track.

Checking off all the ingredients for an addictive selection, "Gossip" is a sprightly cut that serves up an exciting game of duality as a distinctively fun delivery is matched with noteworthy lyricism and saucy attitude.

"Gossip" marks the Brockton emcee's second official single as a solo artist, following up on a slew of memorable performances on the efforts of local collaborators, including members of his native Van Buren Records. The track lays down the foundation for an intriguing new voice in rap and makes for an exceptional addition to the rotation in the meantime.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a couple women that won't cut me off before they right hand

They want they name next to mine like a feature

I give bitches hope like my first name was Obama

But I always shoot 'em down Obeezy