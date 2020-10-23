SAINt JHN had one of the most random, yet deserved, breakout stories of the year. Though he has been bubbling on the scene as one of the most proven, talented songwriters in the business, the 34-year-old artist hadn't tapped fully into the mainstream pop market, which kept him as an "underground" favorite for years.

With the tremendous success of "Roses" in 2020, a four-year-old song, SAINt JHN is finally getting the recognition that he deserves.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

He has been teasing the release of his new album While The World Was Burning, abbreviated to WTWWB for short, for the last few weeks. The album was expected to release this month but, unfortunately, it was pushed back so SAINt JHN could lay down the finishing touches. Considering the fact that he's been chilling regularly with Kanye West in Atlanta, it made sense that he would want to delay the album a bit to throw the Chicago legend on there.

Finally, it looks like SAINt JHN has revealed the full list of features on his upcoming album and, honestly, it's looking like it has the potential to become an album of the year candidate.

"I had no intention on making this collection," reveals the artist, who was likely pushed to drop a full-length project after "Roses" went 67-times platinum around the world. "Thank you to all the people that contributed their art. Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, JID, DaBaby, A Boogie, Future, 6LACK, Kehlani. And thank you to all the people that said no! The struggle is part of the process! We made this While The World Was Burning."

There you have it. His album is looking packed and we can't wait to find out the updated release date.