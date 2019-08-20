SAINt JHN's anticipated new album drops this Friday!
It's safe to say SAINt JHN has been having quite the resurgence this year. From signing with Kareem Burke's management company to dropping hits like “Trap” & most recently “Anything Can Happen” with Meek Mill, the fast-rising Brooklyn artist has quickly become one of the hottest new artist in the game. Today, the Guyanese-American rapper decided to come through and give fans something to look forward to by announcing that he’s releasing a new album this Friday called Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs.
Announced via Instagram, the Brooklyn artist also shared the project’s artwork as well, which shows a drawing of a skeleton on a motorcycle riding through a burning cross. “Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, August 23rd ✝️,” he captioned the post, while confirming its Friday release.
There’s no other information at this time, but we can assume recently released songs like “All I Want Is A Yacht” & “Anything Can Happen” will be on there. Peep the artwork (below) and be sure to check back this Friday to hear the long awaited album.
Who’s excited to hear a new SAINt JHN album?