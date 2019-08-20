It's safe to say SAINt JHN has been having quite the resurgence this year. From signing with Kareem Burke's management company to dropping hits like “Trap” & most recently “Anything Can Happen” with Meek Mill, the fast-rising Brooklyn artist has quickly become one of the hottest new artist in the game. Today, the Guyanese-American rapper decided to come through and give fans something to look forward to by announcing that he’s releasing a new album this Friday called Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs.

Announced via Instagram, the Brooklyn artist also shared the project’s artwork as well, which shows a drawing of a skeleton on a motorcycle riding through a burning cross. “Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, August 23rd ✝️,” he captioned the post, while confirming its Friday release.

There’s no other information at this time, but we can assume recently released songs like “All I Want Is A Yacht” & “Anything Can Happen” will be on there. Peep the artwork (below) and be sure to check back this Friday to hear the long awaited album.

Who’s excited to hear a new SAINt JHN album?