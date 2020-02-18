SAINt JHN Shares Post-Valentine's Day Bop "Ransom," Requests Drake Feature

2019 was a year filled with highs for SAINt JHN. He blessed the summer with a song on Beyonce's Lion King soundtrack/album before unleashing his follow-up to Collection One. Oh, and right before all of that happened, he joined forces with Roc-A-Fella's Kareem "Biggs" Burke's management company. Needless to say, he's been killing it.

Even though Valentine's Day just passed, he came through with a day later with a short-offering titled, "Ransom." The rapper shared the shor version of the song on his Instagram TV with a clip that runs for a little less than 2 minutes. Teetering closer to an R&B side, his melodies touch a 40-esque instrumental which probably explains why he wrote, "Send this to Drake. Tell him to put a verse on this and send it back." Truthfully, Future would be a better fit.

Quotable Lyrics

They applause first then the spite came

Tryna kill my pain in a Sprite can

The top off in the strange, I'm trying to fight fame

I'm still sharin' my location with you