mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAINt JHN Shares Post-Valentine's Day Bop "Ransom," Requests Drake Feature

Aron A.
February 17, 2020 20:01
298 Views
00
1
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Ransom
SAINt JHN

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SAINt JHN was a bit late but he did arrive with a little post-Valentine's Day vibe with his new single, "Ransom."


2019 was a year filled with highs for SAINt JHN. He blessed the summer with a song on Beyonce's Lion King soundtrack/album before unleashing his follow-up to Collection One. Oh, and right before all of that happened, he joined forces with Roc-A-Fella's Kareem "Biggs" Burke's management company. Needless to say, he's been killing it. 

Even though Valentine's Day just passed, he came through with a day later with a short-offering titled, "Ransom." The rapper shared the shor version of the song on his Instagram TV with a clip that runs for a little less than 2 minutes. Teetering closer to an R&B side, his melodies touch a 40-esque instrumental which probably explains why he wrote, "Send this to Drake. Tell him to put a verse on this and send it back." Truthfully, Future would be a better fit.

Quotable Lyrics
They applause first then the spite came
Tryna kill my pain in a Sprite can
The top off in the strange, I'm trying to fight fame
I'm still sharin' my location with you

View this post on Instagram

Sorry if I’m a little late 😘

A post shared by Ghetto Lenny (@saintjhn) on

SAINt JHN new single new song new track valentines day
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SAINt JHN Shares Post-Valentine's Day Bop "Ransom," Requests Drake Feature
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject