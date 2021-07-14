SAINt JHN Joins Tainy & Yandel On "SI TE VAS"

Latin stars Tainy and Yandel are maintaining a high standard with every drop. This year, they'll be treating fans to a new collaborative album which they've been teasing since the top of the month. Today, they've unveiled a brand new single off of the project featuring none other than SAINt JHN. The three artists team up on their new single, "SI TE VAS." Tainy's stellar production serves as the backdrop to this summer anthem. Yandel and SAINt JHN's passionate vocal performances detail romance and summer love.

Tainy and Yandel announced their joint project, Dynasty, this month with the release of the first single off of the project, "Deja Vu."

Peep their new collaboration with SAINt JHN below. We'll keep you updated on a release date for Dynasty.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell her stay for the night

And if it don't work out, mornin' flight

And the tequila feel good with sunrise

The sun is sexy, perfect light