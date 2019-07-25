mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAINt JHN Is Back With His Latest Drop "ALL I WANT IS A YACHT"

Aron A.
July 24, 2019 20:58
271 Views
40
1
CoverCover

ALL I WANT IS A YACHT
SAINt JHN

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New heat from Brooklyn's own.


SAINt JHN has been floating around the internet for a few years but it seems like he's making big moves this year. The rapper had the streets on lock earlier this year with the release of "Trap" with Lil Baby. But that hasn't been the biggest moment of his year so far. The rapper made an appearance on Lion King: The Gift alongside Beyonce, WizKid and Blue Ivy Carter on "BROWN SKIN GIRL." Riding the wave of his appearance on the project, he comes through with his latest track, "ALL I WANT IS A YACHT."

SAINt JHN dream for a yacht is getting closer but he's putting it out into the universe now with his latest. The rapper's new single finds him bouncing between smooth melodies and quick flows over the piano-driven production.

Quotable Lyrics
They wantin' the power, I aim at your head
I'm sendin you the flowers, I stand on the couch
I piss on the towels, and sleep in the pools
I fuck in the showers, for all of the days they didn't allow us

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  271
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
SAINt JHN new single new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SAINt JHN Is Back With His Latest Drop "ALL I WANT IS A YACHT"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject