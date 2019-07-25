SAINt JHN Is Back With His Latest Drop "ALL I WANT IS A YACHT"

SAINt JHN has been floating around the internet for a few years but it seems like he's making big moves this year. The rapper had the streets on lock earlier this year with the release of "Trap" with Lil Baby. But that hasn't been the biggest moment of his year so far. The rapper made an appearance on Lion King: The Gift alongside Beyonce, WizKid and Blue Ivy Carter on "BROWN SKIN GIRL." Riding the wave of his appearance on the project, he comes through with his latest track, "ALL I WANT IS A YACHT."

SAINt JHN dream for a yacht is getting closer but he's putting it out into the universe now with his latest. The rapper's new single finds him bouncing between smooth melodies and quick flows over the piano-driven production.

Quotable Lyrics

They wantin' the power, I aim at your head

I'm sendin you the flowers, I stand on the couch

I piss on the towels, and sleep in the pools

I fuck in the showers, for all of the days they didn't allow us

