SAINt JHN Gets Vulnerable On Soft New Track "u laughed at me"

SAINt JHN is one of the most talented artists in the game right now. He started out as a songwriter for some of the biggest artists in the world, and now, he can be found doing his own solo work which has attracted the likes of Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Beyonce, and more. He is currently in the midst of a World Tour, and today, SAINt JHN delivered a new track from the road that is bound to impress.

The new song is called "u laughed at me" and from the jump, we are met with some melancholic yet gorgeous guitar chords. From there, SAINt JHN delves into his singing voice where he can be heard getting vulnerable about a failing relationship. It fits well within SAINt JHN's library and there is no doubt that fans are going to love this one.

Let us know what you think of SAINt JHN's latest effort, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

So I said talk to me, talk to me, when you talk to me with your eyes

Baby, hold me, baby, hold me, hold me, hold me with your smile

Put your hands on me, put your hands on me

Answer me, would it hurt to lie to me?