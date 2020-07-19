SAINt JHN Elects J Balvin To Join Him On Another "Roses" Remix

At this point, it's almost as if SAINt JHN is just trying to compete with himself. The talented Brooklynite is still riding on the success of his 2016 banger "Roses." Of course, when the song launched it was popular, but not THIS popular. An Imanbek remix gave the song a second life, boosting it to number four on Billboard three years after the original release. Then, JHN recruited Future for a trap remix of the song, giving "Roses" another boost. The track currently is 10x platinum.

Now, JHN is adding some Latin flavor to the track as well. It's a smart move, and will most likely get him heavy spins in Latin countries and communities. Expect this song to be 20x platinum by year's end. J Balvin joins JHN on this Latin remix, which uses the same Imanbek beat to keep the vibes in a more hip-shaking territory. How do you guys feel about the new remix?

Quotable Lyrics

Never sold a bag but look like Pablo in a photo

This gon' make 'em feel the way like Tony killed Manolo

You already know though, you already know though

I walk in the corner with the money, on my finger

She might get it popping, I might wife her for the winter