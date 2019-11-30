SAINt JHN Drops Off New Video For "Borders" With Lenny Kravitz

Check out SAINt JHN's new video for "Borders" featuring Lenny Kravitz.

In promotion with his latest project Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, rising Brooklyn artist SAINt JHN decided to come through this weekend and share the official video for his Lenny Kravitz-assisted record “Borders.”

Shot in black & white, the intimate & sultry video finds the two artists lusting over their particular love interest, while some models graciously dance across the reflective stage, looking something like that of Teyana Taylor’s “Fade” video.

"He's an inspiration, but not necessarily musically," JHN told Billboard regarding Kravitz being an inspiration of his back in 2018. "I didn't listen to Lenny Kravitz growing up. He's a black man in a world that doesn't look our shade. And I liked the rebellious nature of it and the sex attribute. I just like sexy shit. So our views just happen to be aligned with what he displays musically and how it looks aesthetically.”

Check out the official video (above) and let us know what you think.