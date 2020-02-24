SAINt JHN Drops New "Wedding Day" Music Video

SAINt JHN debuts a new clip.

SAINt JHN is reaching back into selections from his Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs album as he delivers on the new visuals for his "Wedding Day" track.

Creatively, the new video is filmed by the same crew that shot Quentin Tarantino's Kill bill film as a cinematic one take brings SAINt JHn's cut to life on location on the island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras. The Brooklyn artist flexes his dance moves before a sunset across Mahogany Bay.

the new clip coincides with a busy time for JHN, who most recently shared new images from his participation in the unveiling of Ellesse's SS20 collection. In addition, he scooped up an NAACP Image Award for his work on "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Wizkid this weekend.