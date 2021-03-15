Another year has passed, and the Grammy Awards have come and gone. As is always the case, there were celebrations from the winners and displays of bitterness from the snubbed, including a recent Tweet from Lil Wayne declaring 'Fuk The Grammys.' Yet even amidst the negative energy, those honored by the prestigious ceremony were clearly humbled and grateful, and two-time winner SAINt JHN took a moment to reflect on his own big night at the Grammys.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After his collaboration with Beyonce, Wizkid, and Blue Ivy -- "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King OST -- took home the prize for Best Music Video, JHN took to Twitter to celebrate with a few appropriate emojis. Shortly afterward, JHN secured another crucial victory for Best Remixed Recording, where his Iambek-assisted "Roses" was an easy heavyweight favorite. This time, he doubled up on both the trophies and the tears of joy.

"Two songs I wrote won Grammys today in real life," writes JHN, taking a moment to flex. "Imagine not believing in me a year ago." Clearly, he hasn't forgotten the doubters who shrouded him with negativity, using them as motivation to this day. Check out JHN's triumphant post-Grammy messages below, and sound off if you were rooting for the young melodist during last night's event.