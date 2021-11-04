SAINt JHN Announces World Tour With "In Case We Both Die Young"

SAINt JHN is currently on tour following the pandemic. He, along with his fans, are enjoying the return of high energy in a live setting. The rapper is currently on tour with Tyla Yahweh for the In Case We Both Die Young tour across North American. However, the tour will be heading across the pond for the European leg which SAINt JHN announced earlier today. To accompany the tour announcement, he shared a brand new single titled, "In Case We Both Die Young" on YouTube.

"I always preferred it this way… when it’s just me talking to you. No middle men, no roll out. Just me telling you my truth, the way we started! In Case We Both Die Young, WORLD TOUR," he wrote in the description of the YouTube video, adding that the song was uploaded from his iPhone after his Detroit show.

Quotable Lyrics

Truthfully, my dawg

I wouldn't tell you no lies

I wasn't here every night

I did my share of the crimes