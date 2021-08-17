In the time that live entertainment has been sidelined because of the pandemic, we've seen a few of our favorite artists morph into complete superstars. SAINt JHN is one of the vocalists that came out of the health crisis with more of an elevated profile, and much of that has to do with the success of his Imanbek-backed "Roses" remix, which completely blew up on TikTok. The track, which was nearly a half-decade old when the then-unknown Kazakhstan-based producer remixed it, prompted millions of people to play it on repeat for the better part of a year.

During the most uncertain time of our lives, SAINt JHN released his acclaimed album While The World Was Burning, which featured Kanye West, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and others. Because of strict social distancing guidelines around the country, SAINt JHN was not able to perform his new music, but we'll all experience the rush of one of our favorite artists entertaining a live crowd again when he hits the road for the freshly-announced In Case We Both Die Young tour.

Announcing the tour on Tuesday, the GRAMMY-winning rockstar revealed that he will kick off the dates in Phoenix on October 19, completing the tour leg in Los Angeles on November 30. Throughout the month-long stretch, SAINt JHN will perform in Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Portland, and other major markets across North America.

Presale and VIP tickets are presently on sale, and general access tickets will be available Friday, August 20th at 10 AM local time.

Will you be buying a ticket to go see SAINt JHN in concert?