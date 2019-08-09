mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAINt JHN & Meek Mill Dream Of Bigger Things On "Anything Can Happen"

Aron A.
August 09, 2019 16:41
SAINt JHN connects with Meek Mill on "Anything Can Happen."


It's becoming a big year for SAINt JHN. Although his name has been making noise in the underground for a minute, his profile's grown immensely to the point that he's caught the attention of the biggest artist in the globe. He teamed up with Beyonce, WizKid, and Blue Ivy Carter on "Brown Skin Girl" off of the Lion King: The Gift compilation project. But he hasn't slowed down since. After dropping "All I Want Is A Yacht" last month, he returns with his latest drop featuring one of Philly's finest.

Meek Mill comes through with the assist on SAINt JHN's new single, "Anything Can Happen." With production from ADP and f a l l e n who deliver a Wheezy-like instrumental, SAINt JHN and Meek Mill reflect on their rise from humble beginnings and the sacrifices they've made to get to where they are today.

One interesting thing about the single is that Meek Mill references Kanye West's support for Trump. The rapper speaks on his disappointment on Kanye's Oval Office meeting while ending it bar with a simple, "damn" adlib.

Quotable Lyrics
Anything can happen' when you out here poppin' every night
Gotta' risk it all tryna live a legendary life
Gotta' keep a boomy on you, even when it's close friends
Tryin' not to mix the money up with emotions

