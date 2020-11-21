mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAINt JHN & JID Fantasize About Their "Quarantine Wifey"

Alexander Cole
November 21, 2020 09:37
125 Views
10
1
Image via SAINt JHNImage via SAINt JHN
Image via SAINt JHN

Quarantine Wifey
SAINt JHN Feat. J.I.D

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SAINt JHN offers up a melancholic track with the JID-assisted "Quarantine Wifey."


SAINt JHN is an artist who has risen to prominence over the last few years, and for good reason. He has an incredible voice and his songwriting ability has put him in rooms with some of the biggest artists in the world. Over the last couple of years, he has been steadily releasing new projects, and on Friday, he dropped While The World Was Burning. 

Perhaps one of the best songs that fit the mood of the project is "Quarantine Wifey," featuring JID. In this song, SAINt JHN speaks on his newfound success and how he simply wants a no-strings-attached romance during quarantine, hence the title of the song. Meanwhile, JID comes in midway through the track with his fast flow and clever wordplay.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm not lookin' for no fiancée
Shit, that already means I'm beyond great
I said, bitch, I'm tryin' to be the next Kanye
Let me know where did she go, this a one-way
That means I came from the gutter, came a long way

SAINt JHN
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  125
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SAINt JHN J.I.D saint jhn new song new music while the world was burning quarantine wifey
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SAINt JHN & JID Fantasize About Their "Quarantine Wifey"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject