SAINt JHN & JID Fantasize About Their "Quarantine Wifey"

SAINt JHN is an artist who has risen to prominence over the last few years, and for good reason. He has an incredible voice and his songwriting ability has put him in rooms with some of the biggest artists in the world. Over the last couple of years, he has been steadily releasing new projects, and on Friday, he dropped While The World Was Burning.

Perhaps one of the best songs that fit the mood of the project is "Quarantine Wifey," featuring JID. In this song, SAINt JHN speaks on his newfound success and how he simply wants a no-strings-attached romance during quarantine, hence the title of the song. Meanwhile, JID comes in midway through the track with his fast flow and clever wordplay.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm not lookin' for no fiancée

Shit, that already means I'm beyond great

I said, bitch, I'm tryin' to be the next Kanye

Let me know where did she go, this a one-way

That means I came from the gutter, came a long way