Saint Bodhi Makes A Name For Herself With New EP "Antisocial"

When it comes to new singer-songwriters, no one has been taking the world by storm quite like Saint Bodhi. The artist has been dropping new music since 2020 and has already attracted the attention of rappers like DUCKWRTH, who she worked with on the song "Work." Over the last few months, Bodhi has continued to drop new tracks and she has been teasing her fans with a brand new EP called "Antisocial," which ended up dropping on Friday.

This project contains three already-released singles including "Get Like This," "Hurt Like Me," and 'Heaven Is Real." The artist brings a dope and unique sound to her music that will certainly resonate with all of the fans out there. As Saint Bodhi continues to grow her fanbase, we're sure a full-length project will be on the horizon.

Tracklist:

1. Antisocial

2. Get Like This

3. Sneaky Link

4. Guide Me To The Light

5. Hurt Like Me

6. Heaven Is Real