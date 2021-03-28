Saigon Unleashes His New Project "Pain, Peace & Prosperity"

Lyrical heavyweight Saigon has had a storied career that extends beyond the page and into the world of television and literature. However, deep he's gone into other mediums of art, he's continued to put his best foot forward every single time he steps to the microphone. This week, the rapper came through with his latest body of work, Pain, Peace & Prosperity hosted by the legendary DJ Kay Slay. With 20 songs in total, Saigon enlists a few artists to aid on the tracklist like Memphis Bleek and Kool G Rap who assist on "Mechanical Animals (Remix)," as well as Cassidy who shows up for the final track on the project, "The Co-Op Cipher." Other guest appearances on the project include Axel Leon, Bam Vito, Jermaine Paul, and more.

