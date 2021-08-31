mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saigon & Benny The Butcher Clear The Scene On "No Witness"

Aron A.
August 30, 2021 20:36
140 Views
03
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Witness
Saigon Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Saigon and Benny connect.


One of the grittiest MCs from New York has now made that Upstate connection on his new banger. Saigon slid through this weekend with the release of the Benny The Butcher-assisted record, "No Witness." The two lyrical heavyweights connect over an energizing soul sample where they lay down the law. Saigon's animated internal rhyme schemes depict threatening punchlines filled with humor. Meanwhile, Benny The Butcher lays down references to Future and slick punchlines that keep his 2021 momentum high. 

Saigon's latest single arrives after the release of his March project, Pain, Peace & Prosperity featuring Memphis Bleek, Axel Leon, and more.

Benny The Butcher also recently dropped the Pyrex Picasso EP which arrived on the heels of Trust The Sopranos and The Plugs I Met 2.

Check out "No Witness" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop pistols and sell dope, like none of that's wrong
And still treat ya favorite rapper like a punching bag, dawg
I was raised by hustler cat with buckets hats on
They was kingpins when I was wearing Thundercat draws

Saigon
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  140
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Saigon Benny The Butcher
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Saigon & Benny The Butcher Clear The Scene On "No Witness"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject