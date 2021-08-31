Saigon & Benny The Butcher Clear The Scene On "No Witness"

One of the grittiest MCs from New York has now made that Upstate connection on his new banger. Saigon slid through this weekend with the release of the Benny The Butcher-assisted record, "No Witness." The two lyrical heavyweights connect over an energizing soul sample where they lay down the law. Saigon's animated internal rhyme schemes depict threatening punchlines filled with humor. Meanwhile, Benny The Butcher lays down references to Future and slick punchlines that keep his 2021 momentum high.

Saigon's latest single arrives after the release of his March project, Pain, Peace & Prosperity featuring Memphis Bleek, Axel Leon, and more.

Benny The Butcher also recently dropped the Pyrex Picasso EP which arrived on the heels of Trust The Sopranos and The Plugs I Met 2.

Check out "No Witness" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop pistols and sell dope, like none of that's wrong

And still treat ya favorite rapper like a punching bag, dawg

I was raised by hustler cat with buckets hats on

They was kingpins when I was wearing Thundercat draws