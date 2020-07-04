SahBabii Has Found Himself A "Tongue Demon" On New Single

SahBabii has come through with the second single off his upcoming project, Barnacles. The rapper delivered the first single, titled "Double D*ck," back in March, and now, he's prepping for the official release of Barnacles next week by dropping "Tongue Demon."

SahBabii draws on all the senses on this new track. With lyrics like, "I'm in her throat like a Popeyes biscuit," and, "That p*ssy gooey like deviled eggs," the rapper paints a vivid picture of his sexual encounters with this "tongue demon." While his bars can be so absurdly explicit, the rapper is undeniably gifted at wordplay. Despite the comically vulgar and graphic lyricism, though, SahBabii's soft-spoken, gentle delivery creates a stark contrast that makes the track a little easier to digest. In fact, if you weren't staring at the lyrics in jaw-dropping awe, you might not even catch his clever use of metaphor and simile to describe these encounters.

Barnacles is set to drop next Wednesday, July 8th. In the meantime, check out "Tongue Demon" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She move her body like a sexy snake

I'ma butter them cakes like a flapjack

She get the d*ck hard like a popsicle

Babygirl, suck on this popd*ckle